Pepiot (2-0) earned the win Thursday, allowing one hit over seven scoreless innings against Miami. He struck out three without issuing any walks.

The 26-year-old was perfect through 6.2 innings before Josh Bell grounded a single through the middle. Pepiot only tallied three strikeouts for the second consecutive outing, but he was extremely efficient, needing just 84 pitches (60 strikes) to complete seven frames for the first time in his young career. After posting a 6.7 BB/9 in his first stint in the big-leagues last year, Pepiot has issued just two walks in 21 innings this season with a sterling 0.86 ERA and minuscule 0.52 WHIP. The rookie is currently scheduled for a home matchup against the Padres early next week.