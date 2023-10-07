Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Pepiot is "in play" to pitch in Game 3 of the NLDS on Wednesday at Arizona, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.
Pepiot could either work in bulk relief behind Lance Lynn or get the start himself as the best-of-five National League Division Series shifts from Dodger Stadium to Chase Field. Pepiot made only eight appearances -- three starts -- in the majors during the regular season but dominated to the tune of a 2.14 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 38:5 K:BB in 42 innings.
