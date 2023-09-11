Pepiot is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Padres at Dodger Stadium.

Pepiot had been optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City immediately after each of his first three appearances with the Dodgers this season, but he'll likely be in store for a more permanent stay in the rotation after striking out three over seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball in his start this past Thursday versus Miami. Though Thursday's outing was his best yet this season, Pepiot has been impressive on the whole over his four appearances with the Dodgers, going 2-0 with an 0.86 ERA, 0.52 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB in 21 innings. Given the sterling ratios he's provided to date along with the fact that he'll be supported by a potent Dodgers offense, Pepiot makes for a worthy pickup in most formats now that he should be in store for a regular spot in the rotation.