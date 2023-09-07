Pepiot was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Pepiot is slated to start Thursday's game in Miami. The young right-hander has been terrific in three appearances (one start) for the Dodgers this season, holding a 1.29 ERA and 14:2 K:BB over 14 innings. The Dodgers are in need of rotation help, giving Pepiot the chance to make multiple starts down the stretch if he pitches well.