Pepiot will be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Thursday against the Guardians, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The 26-year-old was sent down after he allowed a run over five frames in his season debut last week, and he'll rejoin the Dodgers on Thursday for what's likely to be a longer look in the rotation. Pepiot had a 3.47 ERA over nine outings in his first taste of the majors last year, and he should have the chance to finish the campaign in Los Angeles' rotation after Tony Gonsolin (forearm) was recently labeled as unlikely to return this season.