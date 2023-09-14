Pepiot (2-1) allowed four runs on six hits and struck out five without walking a batter over six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Padres.

Pepiot had allowed just two runs across his first 21 innings this season. That changed Wednesday when he allowed a solo home run to Juan Soto and a three-run blast to Luis Campusano. Despite the mediocre start, Pepiot is at a 2.00 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB through 27 innings over five appearances (three starts). The right-hander hasn't looked out of place in the majors, and he should be penciled in for a home start versus the Tigers next week.