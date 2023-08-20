Pepiot allowed a run on three hits and a walk while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader versus the Marlins.

Pepiot covered a bulk-relief assignment following Caleb Ferguson's scoreless inning as the opener. It was solid work from Pepiot, who could have a chance to stay in the big leagues after serving as the 27th man for this doubleheader. He posted a 3.97 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB over 22.2 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City after recovering from an oblique injury he sustained in spring training. With Tony Gonsolin (forearm) done for the year, the replacement in the rotation could come down to Pepiot or Ryan Yarbrough among the options already on the major-league roster.