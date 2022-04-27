Kahnle (elbow) is expected to make relief appearances on consecutive days later this week during his ongoing rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kahnle is nearing the finish line in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent in August 2020. The right-hander has already made six rehab appearances between Oklahoma City and Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, covering 5.2 innings in total and giving up one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out six. Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that appearing on consecutive days is the final box Kahnle will need to check off in his rehab program before he returns from the 10-day injured list, potentially as soon as next week's series with the Giants.