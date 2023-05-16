Buehler (elbow) told reporters Tuesday that he's aiming for a return to the mound on Sept. 1, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

As DiGiovanna notes, that would be a much shorter recovery than typical from Buehler than a typical Tommy John surgery return. The right-hander threw a bullpen session before Monday's game against the Twins, and he previously had been able to throw bullpens at the Dodgers' facility in Arizona earlier. The Dodgers will take all the necessary precautions with Buehler and there's no guarantee he pitches in a meaningful role if he does return in September, but his previous success makes him a name fantasy GMs should keep a close eye on.