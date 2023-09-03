Buehler (elbow) struck out two over two perfect innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Buehler tossed 24 pitches (15 strikes) en route to retiring the side in the first and second innings. According to J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News, Buehler's fastball sat between 93 and 96 miles per hour in the first inning, and he was able to mix in a cutter, slider, sinker and curveball to complement the heater. Per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, Buehler will likely need at least two more rehab starts prior to being activated from the 60-day injured list, making mid-to-late September the target for his 2023 debut with the Dodgers.