Buehler (elbow) touched 93 mph during a one-inning simulated game Wednesday at the Dodgers' spring training complex in Arizona, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It's not the velocity we're used to seeing from Buehler, but given that it was the pitcher's first time facing hitters since undergoing Tommy John surgery -- his second -- last August, he and the team were very encouraged. "It went really well," manager Dave Roberts said of the session. "Much better than I expected." Buehler has acknowledged that his original goal of returning on September 1 isn't realistic, as he will require a few more simulated games before going out on a rehab assignment. However, the righty remains confident that he'll be able to help the Dodgers in some capacity before the end of the regular season, whether it's in a starting or relief role.