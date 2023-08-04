Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Buehler (elbow) is "on the verge" of beginning a rehab assignment, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Buehler is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday in San Diego and could then head out next week to one of the Dodgers' minor-league affiliates as he prepares to return to live games. Roberts told reporters that they are expecting the 29-year-old back -- as a starting pitcher -- in the early part of September. He is closing in on the 12-month mark from his August 2022 Tommy John surgery.