Buehler (elbow) will make his next rehab start Friday for Triple-A Oklahoma City, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Buehler looked sharp in his rehab debut Sunday with OKC, tallying two strikeouts over two perfect innings in what was a 24-pitch outing against the Triple-A affiliate of the Rangers. He's expected to make at least two more starts on the farm -- including Friday -- before possibly stepping in as a rotation replacement for Julio Urias following his weekend arrest on a felony domestic violence charge. Buehler is a little over 12 months removed from Tommy John surgery.