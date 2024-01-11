The Dodgers and Buehler avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $8.025 million contract Thursday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

It's the same salary Buehler received in 2023 when he missed the entire season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 29-year-old was eligible for arbitration for the final time, as he's currently slated to hit free agency next winter. Buehler did begin a rehab assignment in September and is slated to be ready to roll for Opening Day, although workload restrictions are likely.