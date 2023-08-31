Buehler (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Buehler has been throwing to hitters at the Dodgers' training complex since early August, though he'll make a long-awaited step forward to rehab games. He's expected to throw one or two innings in his first appearance and will need to make at least three starts before being activated. That could line Buehler up for a return in mid-to-late September, barring setbacks.