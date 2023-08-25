Buehler (elbow) will continue throwing to hitters at the Dodgers' training complex in Arizona, as he has yet to toss more than one inning, per MLB.com.

Buehler began throwing to live hitters Aug. 9 and has continued to take part in one-inning simulated games. He appears to be progressing without any setbacks, but the fact that he hasn't yet gone more than one frame suggests that he's still several weeks away from a return. Buehler will eventually need to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment before he's cleared to make his 2023 debut with the big-league club.