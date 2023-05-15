Buehler (elbow) has been throwing bullpen sessions it the Dodgers' spring training facility in Arizona and will throw another Monday at Dodgers Stadium, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Buehler continues to make strong progress while recovering from the Tommy John reconstructive surgery the right-hander underwent last summer. The 28-year-old has a chance to return to the Los Angeles staff in 2023, but it isn't likely to occur until the final few months of the season.