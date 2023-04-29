Buehler (elbow) was seen throwing at Dodgers Stadium on Saturday and throwing from 150 feet away, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Buehler began his throwing program back in March, and he's now able to complete long toss as he works his way back from Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery that he underwent in August. There is a chance for Buehler to help the Dodgers at the end of the 2023 season as a multi-inning reliever or possibly a starter if everything goes right, but any appearances that happen before September at this point are bonuses.