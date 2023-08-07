Buehler (elbow) "will take the next step in his recovery by facing hitters in Arizona this week," Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

It was reported last week that Buehler was close to beginning a rehab assignment, and while it's unclear if he will officially start one in the coming days, he appears ready to take another step in his recovery. Expect the Dodgers to release another update on his status following his upcoming session.