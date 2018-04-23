Font was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday.

To make room for Walker Buehler on the roster, the Dodgers decided to designate Font for assignment. Font has struggled this season, as he's allowed 13 runs on 18 hits and a walk over six games (10.1 innings). Of those 18 hits, five were home runs.

