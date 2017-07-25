Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Blasts 14th homer
Grandal went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and two strikeouts in Monday's 6-4 win over the Twins.
Grandal's 14 home runs in 81 games show that his power hasn't gone anywhere, but he has certainly been less patient this season. The catcher's 6.8 percent walk rate is way down from his career 13.1 percent mark, while his 24.8 percent strikeout rate hasn't changed much from the usual 23.1 percent. The drop in OBP has been bearable thanks to a .327 BABIP that's well above Grandal's career .284 mark, but it could start dropping heavily down the stretch if more of his swings start finding fielders.
