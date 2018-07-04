Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Bops 12th homer
Grandal went 2-for-3 with a triple, a home run and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's win over Pittsburgh.
After a strong start to the campaign, Grandal's bat had really cooled off in the month of June (.162/.197/.324). The catcher's prolonged slump caused him to revert back to being on the strong side of a platoon with Austin Barnes, after serving as the Dodgers' primary catcher early on. Still, Grandal should receive enough playing time against righties in order for his power (12 homers and .211 isolated power mark) to remain relevant in most fantasy formats.
