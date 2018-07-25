Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Continues home run binge

Grandal went 3-for-7 with two solo home runs and four strikeouts during Tuesday's 16-inning loss at Philadelphia.

Grandal now has four homers in his last five starts, but will almost assuredly get the day off Wednesday after catching all 16 innings and 233 pitches Tuesday night. The 29-year-old has a .259/.356/.493 slash line with 16 home runs and 50 RBI in 278 at-bats in 2018.