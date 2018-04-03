Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Cranks first home run
Grandal went 3-for-6 with a double, a home run, two walks, two RBI and a pair of runs scored in Monday's 8-7 marathon loss to the Diamondbacks.
The slugging catcher flashed both of the hitting tools fantasy owners drafted him for (power and patience) in this one. Grandal has started four of the Dodgers' first five games of the season, so the offseason concerns regarding Austin Barnes stealing playing time against righties hasn't materialized quite yet. The 29-year-old's hot start at the dish (7-for-16) may have something to do with that. Consider Grandal a strong play at catcher while seeing regular at-bats against righties in the heart of the order.
