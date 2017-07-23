Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Day off Sunday

Grandal is out of the lineup Sunday against the Braves.

Grandal is 8-for-24 at the plate since the All-Star break, and is the owner of three consecutive multi-hit games. He'll be rewarded for his efforts with a day off, giving way to Austin Barnes behind the plate.

