Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Day off Tuesday

Grandal is not starting Tuesday against the Marlins.

The catcher is posting excellent numbers so far this season, hitting .275/.385/.500 with six homers in 36 games. He hasn't been as good since the start of May, though, hitting just .161 in 12 games. Austin Barnes will be the Dodgers' catcher Tuesday.

