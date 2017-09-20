Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Day off Wednesday
Grandal is out of the lineup against the Phillies on Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Grandal gets the day off following a 1-for-3 performance with a solo home run during Tuesday's game. Austin Barnes will handle the catching duties while batting sixth in the order.
