Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Day off Wednesday

Grandal is out of the lineup against the Phillies on Wednesday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

Grandal gets the day off following a 1-for-3 performance with a solo home run during Tuesday's game. Austin Barnes will handle the catching duties while batting sixth in the order.

