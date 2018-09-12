Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Drives in three with three hits

Grandal went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

Grandal put the Dodgers up 2-1 with his run-scoring double on a fan interference call. He added a pair of RBI-singles in the fifth and sixth innings as the Dodgers scored eight runs over three innings en route to the win. The backstop is now in the midst of a modest three-game hit streak -- going 5-for-11 with a pair of doubles and a homer in those contests -- after starting the month 1-for-13.