Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Exits with back spasms

Grandal left Saturday's game against the Mets with back spasms, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Grandal lasted seven innings in Saturday's win, going 1-for-4 with a double before he was replaced behind the plate by Austin Barnes. The team may let him rest for Sunday's series finale prior to Monday's conveniently-timed travel day, but expect a more succinct evaluation by the team in due time.

