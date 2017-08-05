Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Exits with back spasms
Grandal left Saturday's game against the Mets with back spasms, Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Grandal lasted seven innings in Saturday's win, going 1-for-4 with a double before he was replaced behind the plate by Austin Barnes. The team may let him rest for Sunday's series finale prior to Monday's conveniently-timed travel day, but expect a more succinct evaluation by the team in due time.
