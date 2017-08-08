Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Expected to play Tuesday
Manager Dave Roberts said he expects Grandal (back) to start in Tuesday's series opener against the Diamondbacks, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Grandal ended up sitting out Sunday's win over the Mets after he was pulled early in the previous contest with back spasms. The day out of the lineup plus Monday's off day is expected to be all that Grandal needs to heal up, so if he's in fact included in the starting nine Tuesday, he should represent a safe fantasy option during the Dodgers' six-game week.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Held out of lineup Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Exits with back spasms•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Sits for Sunday's series finale•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Receives Friday night off•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Blasts 14th homer•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...