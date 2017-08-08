Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Expected to play Tuesday

Manager Dave Roberts said he expects Grandal (back) to start in Tuesday's series opener against the Diamondbacks, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Grandal ended up sitting out Sunday's win over the Mets after he was pulled early in the previous contest with back spasms. The day out of the lineup plus Monday's off day is expected to be all that Grandal needs to heal up, so if he's in fact included in the starting nine Tuesday, he should represent a safe fantasy option during the Dodgers' six-game week.