Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Gets breather Tuesday

Grandal is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Grandal will head to the bench for a breather after starting four out of the Dodgers' first five games behind the dish, including two straight. Austin Barnes will pick up the start at catcher in his place, hitting eighth.

