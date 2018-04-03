Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Gets breather Tuesday
Grandal is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Grandal will head to the bench for a breather after starting four out of the Dodgers' first five games behind the dish, including two straight. Austin Barnes will pick up the start at catcher in his place, hitting eighth.
More News
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Cranks first home run•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Adjusting swing to improve launch angle•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Retooling swing for more power•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Will split time with Barnes in 2018•
-
Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Avoids arbitration, re-signs with Dodgers•
-
Jansen may not be OK, but you will be
Our Scott White discusses Kenley Jansen's early struggles and the ever-mercurial closer ro...
-
Podcast: Early adds
Worried about Kenley Jansen? Looking for a starting pitcher to add? We’ve got you covered on...
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...