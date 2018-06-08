Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Goes 0-for-5
Grandal went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in Thursday's win over the Pirates.
Thursday's tough outing dropped Grandal's slash line to .243/.341/.442 on the year. Grandal is just 3-for-15 in June with six strikeouts. He has had success against right-handed pitching, however, which bodes well for his chances to turn things around over the weekend with the Dodgers facing right-handers Friday and Saturday in Atlanta.
