Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Goes 0-for-5

Grandal went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

Thursday's tough outing dropped Grandal's slash line to .243/.341/.442 on the year. Grandal is just 3-for-15 in June with six strikeouts. He has had success against right-handed pitching, however, which bodes well for his chances to turn things around over the weekend with the Dodgers facing right-handers Friday and Saturday in Atlanta.