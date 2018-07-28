Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Goes deep in win

Grandal went 1-for-5 with his 17th home run of the season in Friday's 4-1 win over the Braves.

Grandal stayed hot at the dish, upping his July slash line to .390/.507/.797 over 19 games. The 29-year-old tends to run hot and cold -- while also riding the pine against southpaws -- but his strong power output (17 homers and .237 isolated power mark) keeps him relevant at a deep position in almost all fantasy formats.