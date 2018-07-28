Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Goes deep in win
Grandal went 1-for-5 with his 17th home run of the season in Friday's 4-1 win over the Braves.
Grandal stayed hot at the dish, upping his July slash line to .390/.507/.797 over 19 games. The 29-year-old tends to run hot and cold -- while also riding the pine against southpaws -- but his strong power output (17 homers and .237 isolated power mark) keeps him relevant at a deep position in almost all fantasy formats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...