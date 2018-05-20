Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Goes deep Sunday
Grandal went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Nationals.
Grandal blasted his eighth home run of the season in the second inning, this one coming off right-hander Stephen Strasburg. He has cooled down since a fast start to the season in April, but has three home runs in his past six games. Overall, he has a .511 slugging percentage in 137 at-bats this season, a very impressive mark relative to most other catchers.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...