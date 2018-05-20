Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Goes deep Sunday

Grandal went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Nationals.

Grandal blasted his eighth home run of the season in the second inning, this one coming off right-hander Stephen Strasburg. He has cooled down since a fast start to the season in April, but has three home runs in his past six games. Overall, he has a .511 slugging percentage in 137 at-bats this season, a very impressive mark relative to most other catchers.