Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Grabs breather
Grandal is not in the lineup Tuesday against the A's, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Grandal will head to the bench against left-hander Sean Manaea after starting four of the last five games behind the dish -- and appearing in all five. Austin Barnes will start at catcher and hit ninth in his stead.
