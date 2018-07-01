Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Heads to bench

Grandal is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.

With a 4-for-35 mark at the plate over his last 12 appearances, Grandal will head to the bench for the third time in four games. Backup Austin Barnes has largely struggled this season with a .214/.340/.270 line across 150 plate appearances, so he'll probably need to string together several quality performances in a row before supplanting Grandal as the Dodgers' top option behind the plate.