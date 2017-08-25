Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Hits another home run
Grandal went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Pirates.
The 28-year-old has been on a power surge lately, smacking four homers in his last seven games to bring his total to 18. Grandal has historically been a low-average player, but thanks to the power, he's well on his way toward finishing as a top-seven catcher for the second straight season.
