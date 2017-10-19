Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not in Game 5 lineup

Grandal is out of the lineup for Game 5 of the NLCS against the Cubs on Thursday.

Grandal will head to the bench for the fourth time in this series as Austin Barnes is set to catch Clayton Kershaw and bat seventh in the lineup. Over the course of the postseason, Grandal is just 0-for-5 at the plate, with three walks and two strikeouts.

