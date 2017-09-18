Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not in lineup Monday
Grandal is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Despite going 1-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's contest, Grandal is still hitting an awful .054/.200/.135 in 45 plate appearances this month, so he'll head to the bench as he continues to split time with Austin Barnes behind the dish. Barnes will start and bat fifth in his stead.
