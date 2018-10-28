Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Game 5

Grandal isn't in the starting lineup for Game 5 of the World Series against Boston on Sunday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Grandal will come off the bench for the second straight game, with Austin Barnes slated to handle the catching duties in a pivotal Game 5. Grandal will be available to pinch hit if necessary.

More News
Our Latest Stories