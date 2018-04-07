Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Saturday

Grandal will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Giants, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Grandal will now how started five of the team's first eight games, a fairly normal workload for a starting catcher, despite the presence of Austin Barnes, one of the best backup catchers in the league. Barnes will catch and hit seventh Saturday. Grandal is off to a hot start, hitting .350/.432/.550 in his first 23 plate appearances.