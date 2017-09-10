Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Sunday
Grandal is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Grandal has failed to reach base over the Dodgers last four games (12 plate appearances). Grandal will sit out Sunday while Austin Barnes starts at catcher and hits fifth.
