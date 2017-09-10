Play

Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Not starting Sunday

Grandal is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Grandal has failed to reach base over the Dodgers last four games (12 plate appearances). Grandal will sit out Sunday while Austin Barnes starts at catcher and hits fifth.

