Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: On bench again in Game 5

Grandal is out of the lineup for Game 5 of the NLCS against the Brewers on Wednesday.

Austin Barnes will receive another start behind the plate while Grandal begins Wednesday's contest on the bench. Due to Grandal's defensive struggles and lack of production at the dish, it wouldn't come as a shock to see Barnes start Game 6 on Friday when the series heads back to Milwaukee.

