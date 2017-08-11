Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Out for second straight night

Grandal is out of the starting lineup against San Diego for Friday's game, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

It's the second consecutive off night for Grandal, as the Dodgers again decide to go with Barnes behind the plate and have him bat seventh. While the month is still young, Grandal has only hit 3-for-22 and with ten strikeouts. His playing time is probably not at risk, his struggles are worth monitoring in the upcoming days as the season heads towards the playoffs.