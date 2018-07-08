Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Picks up rest

Grandal is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.

Austin Barnes will check in behind the plate while Grandal receives a maintenance day in the series finale. Grandal had started each of the Dodgers' previous five games at catcher, going 6-for-15 with four extra-base knocks, seven walks, five runs and five RBi in those contests.

