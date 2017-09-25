Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Powers offense to victory

Grandal went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Grandal has fallen into a timeshare with fellow catcher Austin Barnes over the past week, but he managed to club two homers over four starts, bringing his season total up to 21, good for fourth among all major-league backstops. Even with a slightly reduced role, the veteran catcher is still worthy of fantasy consideration for the final week of the regular season.