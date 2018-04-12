Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Provides power Wednesday
Grandal went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and a pair of RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Athletics.
Grandal was the only Dodger bat to do significant damage to Oakland starter, Daniel Mengden, in a rough loss. The 29-year-old owns a .625 slugging percentage despite tallying just four extra-base hits so far, which is a reminder of the strict platoon that limits him to starts against right-handed pitchers. Grandal won't see as many plate appearances as traditional starting backstops, but he should provide enough pop (49 homers over last two seasons) to help out fantasy owners at the catcher position.
