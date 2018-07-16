Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Records three hits, homer

Grandal went 3-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Angels.

Grandal took Deck McGuire deep in the second inning to record his 13th home run of the season. He heads into the All-Star break on a hot stretch, recording 14 hits in 34 at-bats with two home runs, six runs scored and seven RBI since the calendar flipped to July.

