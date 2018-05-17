Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Resting Thursday

Grandal is out of the lineup Thursday against the Marlins, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Grandal and Austin Barnes have alternated turns behind the plate over the last four games, with Grandal drawing both of his starts against right-handed pitching while Barnes entered the lineup versus lefties. It's unclear if the catchers will work in a strict platoon going forward, but with a 181-point edge in OPS this season, Grandal should see the bulk of the playing time regardless of how manager Dave Roberts elects to divvy up the starts.