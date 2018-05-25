Dodgers' Yasmani Grandal: Returns to bench Friday
Grandal is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres.
Padres' left-hander Clayton Richard will take the mound Friday, sending Grandal to the bench. Austin Barnes wills start behind the plate and bat eighth for the Dodgers.
